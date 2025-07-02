Who Was Peter-Henry Schroeder? Popular Star Trek: Enterprise Actor Passes Away at 90

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Peter-Henry Schroeder, known for his diverse career in Hollywood and beyond, died peacefully on June 7 at the Lake City VA Medical Center in Florida. He was 90 years old and passed with his family by his side.

Schroeder’s acting credits included playing a Klingon Chancellor in Star Trek: Enterprise and a producer in the Oscar-winning film Argo, as per Deadline. He also shared the screen with Meryl Streep and Alan Alda in The Seduction of Joe Tynan in 1979.

From Korean War service to Hollywood

Born in 1934, Schroeder was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. He was assigned to a unit that worked with the USO, where he first saw Marilyn Monroe perform.

After returning from his military duty, Schroeder studied acting with Paula Strasberg. He later became a recording artist with Capitol Records and Ascot. He released two singles, Where’s the Girl for Me in 1960 and Memories of Marilyn in 1964, written a decade after he saw Marilyn Monroe in Korea.

In Hollywood, Peter-Henry Schroeder formed his own production company called PHS Productions. He created this company to develop his own projects and expand his work behind the camera.

He also gave back to the acting community. Schroeder taught as a guest teacher at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and founded the Actor/Artist Group Workshop in 1979.

Here’s how he stayed passionate until the end

In his final days, even while receiving care at the VA Medical Center, Schroeder kept his passion for work alive. “When are you going to get me out of here, I’ve got to get back to LA [to work],” he would often ask his family.

He stayed dedicated to his craft until the very end, with his last notable role being a producer in Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Peter-Henry Schroeder’s legacy will continue with military honors. His family will hold a ceremony at the VA National Cemetery in Los Angeles at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn Schroeder, his son Peter Henry Schroeder II, daughter-in-law Felicia Cristiani Bass, and his grandsons Peter Henry Schroeder III and Jarrid Michael Schroeder.

