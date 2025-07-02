Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 emerges a BLOCKBUSTER at the overseas box office, after eclipsing its India release

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa and Hania Aamir, has been doing exceedingly well at the international box office, after eclipsing its India release. Following a USD 2.1 million opening weekend internationally with a record shattering PKR 12.75 crore (USD 450K) in Pakistan from just 45 location, Sardaar Ji 3 observed an impressive hold on Monday all across the board.

Advertisement

Sardaar Ji 3 Stands At USD 3 Million After 4 Days At The Box Office

Sardaar Ji 3 grew from Friday on Monday at the Canada box office. It saw almost identical collections as Friday in Australia and observed a very small drop in UK. With around USD 3 million through first Monday, the movie has all the chances to be among the top 3 international grossers of Pollywood. The highest grossing Pollywood film right now is Diljit Dosanjh's own Jatt and Juliet 3, which grossed USD 7.25 million, that too without a release in Pakistan.

Sardaar Ji 3's Excellent Monday Hold Has Assured The Film A Blockbuster Status

The leggie Monday of Sardaar Ji 3 has really changed the perspective of the film from a business point-of-view. The collections of the movie in traditional international Punjabi film markets over the weekend were barely half of Jatt and Juliet3 due to subdued promotions for lesser controversy. As the controversy got bigger, the film also found the audiences that it didn't get in the first weekend.

Advertisement

Sardaar Ji 3 Looks To Get A Rs 20 Crore Plus Overseas Theatrical Share

A Rs 20 crore worth of theatrical share looks more or less assured for Sardaar Ji 3. The budget of Sardaar Ji 3 is Rs 35 crore and the remainder of the amount will be recovered from non-theatrical revenues and of course the rebate from the UK government. The eclipsing of the India release may have cost the makers, not just 15 crore worth of share, but more since the non-theatrical rights will not be as high as they would have been if it saw a release in India.

Sardaar Ji 3 In Theatres

Sardaar Ji 3 plays in theatres internationally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3.

ALSO READ: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit starrer WOWs with big overseas opening weekend, Breaks record in Pakistan BUT...