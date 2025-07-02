Mohanlal talks to reporter who hit his eye with a mic, says ‘Just because they didn't have…’

Mohanlal recently hit the headlines, but not for any of his upcoming films. The superstar suffered a hit to his eye from a reporter’s mic. As the video clip became a viral moment on social media, the actor recently interacted with the media person.

What did Mohanlal say to the reporter who hit his eye?

In a recently recorded phone conversation, the reporter apologized to Mohanlal for what happened, and the veteran star let it go without any fuss.

As per his words, he said, “Hey, this is Lal here. Listen son, everything is fine. I know that it was an accident, and besides, it’s all in the past now. We can’t do anything about it.”

“See, the thing is, I was travelling from this event to another place, and in the meantime, I wasn’t aware of what was exactly happening on the news. It was simply a slip of the hand, and the media is like that only no. Just because they didn’t have anything else to report, they made you the news,” Mohanlal added.

Making his intention clear, Mohanlal hilariously responded with a cool demeanor and remarked he will be looking out for the reporter in any new public event from now on.

For those who don't know, the superstar recently made an appearance for the GST Day celebrations at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. While leaving the event, Mohanlal was surrounded by fans and other media persons.

At that moment, a reporter’s mic slipped, which hit the actor’s eye. The visuals from the incident went viral on the internet, which led to netizens calling out the reporter for misbehavior.

Owing to the mental stress, the reporter decided to connect with Mohanlal and clear the air once and for all, sharing their conversation on his Facebook handle.

Mohanlal’s upcoming works

Mohanlal is next set to appear in a leading role in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial movie Hridayapoorvam. Following the same, he is making a cameo appearance in Mammootty starrer The Patriot.

Interestingly, the actor’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, was recently announced to be making her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film Thudakkam.

