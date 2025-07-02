aespa's Winter reveals her brother was supposed to debut under SM Entertainment: 'Auditioned three times...'

Winter from aespa recently shared interesting insights about how her dreams of becoming a K-pop idol finally came true. Her revelation about her brother being the first preferred trainee candidate of her agency, SM Entertainment, surprised fans.

She also shared her journey of overcoming challenges to debut under her dream entertainment label, and also discussed aespa's transformation in concept.

Was Winter's brother supposed to debut under SM Entertainment instead of her?

Kim Min Jeong, aka Winter, recently appeared on the popular YouTube show Salon Drip 2, hosted by Jang Do Yeon. The episode featuring the aespa member was released on June 1. During her candid talk about her career, Winter revealed that it was her brother who initially caught the eyes of SM Entertainment.

"At a dance festival, the staff actually intended to cast my brother, who came with me. But I ended up doing better than him— though I still didn't make it at the time," the aespa member shared.

Check out the full episode featuring Winter here

She revealed that SM was her dream company and she desperately wanted to debut as a K-pop idol under them. The Dirty Work singer recalled, "I auditioned three times for SM."

How did Winter finally get to debut as an aespa member?

After being rejected twice by SM, Winter played her last shot. "I was in contact with someone at SM, and when I said I might go to a different agency, they invited me for one final audition," she said. It was then that her talent and charisma won over the auditioners.

After that, she signed with SM Entertainment in 2017 and trained for three and a half years before debuting as an aespa member alongside Karina, Giselle, and Ningning.

Winter's revelation about aespa's concept change

Winter said, "Ningning and I were originally trained in pure and cute styles during our trainee days, and we ended up recording Next Level, which felt more like an OST remake." It is absolutely different from aespa's current image as a group known for powerful concepts. The reason for the shift may be related to the group's evolution in style and music, as they adapt to the industry's trends and fan expectations.

