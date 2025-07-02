Nick Jonas doesn’t like being called ‘Jiju’ by Indian fans? Priyanka Chopra spills beans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are a power couple who not only have their fans in Hollywood but are loved globally. Be it their mushy pictures or their fun videos, fans love whatever these two lovebirds do.

Talking about India, fans here have always referred to the American singer as Jiju (brother-in-law in Hindi), and this has persisted even after many years of their marriage. Recently, the actress in an interview revealed that she loved this name.

Nick Jonas loves being called Jiju

As we all know, she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie, Heads Of State, for which she has been on a promotional spree. Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stones unturned to promote it and is currently in London for the same.

Bollywood Hungama’s Rohit Khilnani spoke to her on the film’s premiere red carpet and asked her about Indians continuing to call her hubby Nick Jonas ‘jiju’. So, will she like to change it, or does she like it that way?

Responding to this, the actress, without any thought, instantly replied, “No, I think Jiju is really cute and he loves it. I love it. I feel so warm.

Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra: Who is the better spy?

Priyanka Chopra was further asked between her and hubby Nick Jonas, if they were spies, then who is more likely to blow the cover first? Responding to this, she instantly replied that it would be her.

She added that everyone would think that, since she has played so many spies before, fans would think it would be Nick, but that is not true. The Sky Is Pink actress quipped that her husband has the ‘best poker face’.

When and where to watch Heads of State

Heads of State will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. Ahead of the digital launch, the movie played in select theatres across the U.S. on June 6, giving critics an early look.

Amazon, MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures, and The Safran Company teamed up with Prime Video to deliver this mix of adventure, comedy, thriller, and action. Streaming will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a truly global rollout.

