Nick Jonas is Perfect Hype Man for Wife Priyanka Chopra at Heads of State London Premiere: ‘Date Night…’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were couple goals at the London premiere of the latter’s film Heads of State, which is all set to drop on July 2 on Prime Video. Amid all the attention towards the movie itself, the fans of the duo were treated to a heartwarming update from the Jump Rock actor.

Nick Jonas dropped a ‘date night’ video, shot with his dear wife as he pops in to support her acting work alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. He showed up and showed off their chemistry with the perfect clip to hype up the Indian star.

Dressed in a navy suit with black-rimmed glasses, matching shoes accessorising his look, Nick Jonas turned all the attention to his lady love. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, stood tall and proud in her frilly brown dress, which screamed fall with a black belt and pointed heels, as she danced to the beats of the music. The couple embraced, making a romantic moment out of the fun video. Clearly, their love is alive as ever.

That wasn’t all of the couple’s PDA, however, as soon the Barfi star shared another video on her own Instagram poking fun at all the mishaps that frame her life as an actress. These included her nail falling off right before the event, her belt unbuckling in front of everyone on stage, and her plus-one stealing all of her love. The last involved her husband, in yet another cute moment from the two.

What is Heads of State and where can you watch it?

The film Heads of State brings on the characters of Will Derringer (John Cena), who is the President of the United States of America, Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra) a senior MI6 agent supposed to protect the two.

The story is based on their rivalry, which must be put aside for their best interests as a global conspiracy threatens to leave them helpless. It can be streamed on Prime Video from July 2, 2025.

