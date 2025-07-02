Red Velvet Yeri, Lee Eun Saem’s Bitch x Rich Season 2 Release: Date, when and where to watch on OTT, plot, cast, episode guide, more

The highly-anticipated second season of the hit teen-thriller Bitch x Rich is officially set to premiere on July 3, 2025. And yes, that means tomorrow. The new season returns with even more drama, secrets, and power games inside the elite walls of Cheongdam International High School.

The series will run until August 1, 2025, comprising a total of 10 episodes. New episodes will be released twice a week: Thursdays at 17:00 KST and Fridays at 24:10 KST. In South Korea, the series will air on Wavve. For international fans, the drama will also be available with subtitles on Viki. Each episode will run for approximately 35 minutes.

Advertisement

Where Season 1 left off

Season 1 followed Kim Hye In (played by Lee Eun Saem), a student from a poor background. She becomes the sole witness to a mysterious murder involving a student at an elite high school. Transferring to Cheongdam International High, she finds herself face to face with Baek Jena (Red Velvet’s Yeri).

Yeri plays the wealthy and powerful queen bee of the exclusive Diamond 6 clique. She’s also the prime suspect in the murder. The season explored themes of class conflict, ambition, and loyalty, all under the glossy surface of privilege and elite school politics.

What Season 2 brings

Season 2 picks up where things left off, but the drama is only getting deeper. Kim Hye In is now a two-time witness to a life-altering incident. And, in a major shift, she has become the first underprivileged member of the Diamond 6 circle. Her rise from outsider to insider doesn’t go unnoticed, and it comes with its own price.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baek Jena finds herself facing the consequences of her choices. As cracks form in her authority, she begins to face emotional turmoil and internal doubt. The pressure of maintaining her throne as the queen of Diamond 6 only continues to grow.

Two new characters are set to stir the pot:

Cha Jin Wook (played by Kim Min Kyu). He’s a bold and mysterious transfer student whose charisma shakes the established order.

Lee Sa Rang (played by Won Kyu Bin). He’s a romantic soul who’s willing to risk it all to protect Hye In, even if it means going against the system.

Familiar faces return

Season 2 will see the return of several familiar faces from the first season, including:

Lee Jong Hyuk as Seo Do Eon

Park Si Woo as Min Yul Hee

Jang Deok Su as Park Woo Jin

Jang Sung Yoon as Kim Hae In

Full episode guide

Advertisement

Episode 1 – July 3, 2025

Episode 2 – July 4, 2025

Episode 3 – July 10, 2025

Episode 4 – July 11, 2025

Episode 5 – July 17, 2025

Episode 6 – July 18, 2025

Episode 7 – July 24, 2025

Episode 8 – July 25, 2025

Episode 9 – July 31, 2025

Episode 10 – August 1, 2025

With its fast-paced storytelling, complex characters, and stylish production, Bitch x Rich Season 2 is already gearing up to be a must-watch this summer.

ALSO READ: K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 30-July 6: Lee Jong Suk-Moon Ga Young's Law and the City to BITCH X RICH 2