Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty shares MAJOR UPDATE after Paresh Rawal confirms return – ‘Log sirf hasne hi…’

Hera Pheri 3 is one such film that has already created a lot of hype even before its release. Recently, the film made headlines again after Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to the franchise as Baburao. Fans have been elated with this news.

Following Akshay Kumar's cryptic post, Suniel Shetty has now spoken about this development and shared an update on the upcoming film.

What did Suniel Shetty say about Paresh Rawal's return?

Talking to the Sai Safar YouTube channel, when Suniel Shetty was questioned about Paresh Rawal's return in Hera Pheri 3, the actor confirmed that he, too, had been hearing about it.

He further stated, "Fine-tuning ho chuki hai." However, the actor also jokingly expressed that he will only talk about Hera Pheri after its release, not before.

What update did Suniel Shetty share about Hera Pheri 3?

Talking about the film, Suniel Shetty revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is going to be a family film. A film that you can all sit together and watch with your family. “Agar ek baar aap TV chaalu kar dete ho to uske baad aapko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, sharmaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Aapko pata hai ki log sirf hasne hi hasne waale hain. Chhup ke TV ya mobile phone dekhne ki zarurat nahi hai. Parivaar se chhupa ke nahi,” quipped the actor.

(If you turn on the TV once, there is no need to feel tense after that; there is no need to feel ashamed. You know that people are only going to laugh. There is no need to watch TV or use a mobile phone secretly. Not hiding from family.)

He further stated that they aim to make family films like this, and they have been creating such films, which they want families to enjoy together. He confirmed that Hera Pheri is also going to be a film like that.

Akshay Kumar's cryptic post

Recently, Akshay Kumar's cryptic post grabbed a lot of attention. He dropped a picture of himself from his good old days. In the image, the actor can be seen sitting down with his hands holding his knees close. He is wearing a black suit with black formal shoes. His carefree laughter will make you get rid of your Monday blues.

Sharing this post, Akki wrote, "In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That's your real wealth." – A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses.

