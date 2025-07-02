BTS' RM explains why he was cussing during Jin's solo concert after clip goes viral: 'Didn't even know...'

The BTS semi-reunion at Jin's inaugural RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR shows thrilled fans. They were happy to see them supporting Jin from the audience and having fun moments with each other. The concert attendees shared several clips of the artists on social media.

One particular video, featuring RM's hilarious cussing, gained immense traction. During BTS' recent live broadcast, he explained the context behind it.

Advertisement

RM's opened up on his viral cussing out moment

On July 1, BTS held their first-ever OT7 live broadcast in about three years. It was their first full-group greeting to fans following the military discharge of all the members. During that time, the septet shared various anecdotes from their lives, even offering little TMIs to ARMY.

Towards the end of the broadcast, Kim Namjoon aka RM shed light on his cussing out moment at Jin's day 1 solo concert at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

The BTS leader revealed that he reacted that way because he had been attacked by a swarm of lovebugs. "Like five lovebugs landed on me at the same time. So while brushing them off, I kind of unconsciously [cussed out]," he stated. He mentioned being unaware of the fact that he was caught candidly at the time. However, he came to know about it later, from others.

"Suddenly, a bunch of my friends started sending me that meme. The lovebug. I didn't even know I was being filmed," he hilariously mentioned. RM's insights on the situation and his amusing response provided context to the viral moment. Fans also carried on the joke, saying, "What do you think it means, RM, that you are the favorite landing spot of lovebugs?"

Advertisement

Overall, the 30-minute OT7 live broadcast was filled with heartwarming and uproarious moments. The RM lovebug anecdote was just one of the many. During that time, they also revealed their comeback plans.

BTS' full-group reunion in Spring 2026

BTS is set to release a new album as early as spring of 2026. It might indirectly be a confirmation of the previously circulating reports regarding their comeback in March of next year. The revelation got fans eagerly anticipating what kind of new music the boy band might offer.

ALSO READ: BTS live: SUGA's reassurance to Jimin over weight loss comment earns praise, fans call him 'perceptive and caring'