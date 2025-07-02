Who is Sheetal Thakur? Meet Vikrant Massey’s engineer-turned-actress wife who debuted with a Punjabi film

Vikrant Massey may be an outsider, but he has created a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. With his brilliant acting and fine screen presence, he has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. He may be ruling the screens, but his heart is ruled by his beautiful wife, Sheetal Thakur. Fans know almost everything about the actor. But today, let us give you a peek into Sheetal's personal life.

Sheetal Thakur's childhood and education

Sheetal Thakur was born on November 13, 1991, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. She belongs to a middle-class Hindu family and has 2 siblings, a brother and a sister. She completed her schooling at St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh.

Her childhood environment was a pretty disciplined one, and this is the reason she was inclined more towards her studies. After finishing her studies, Thakur pursued a B.Tech in Information Technology from Delhi University. After this, she even worked at Havells in Delhi.

Sheetal Thakur's venture in modelling

While she was in college, Sheetal tried her luck by participating in the Femina Miss Himachal Pradesh pageant and was awarded the title of Miss Beautiful Smile. This marked the beginning of her modelling career.

Around 2012, she began appearing in print and TV advertisements for major brands. Not only this, but she also had several opportunities to walk the ramp for renowned designers like Satya Paul.

Sheetal Thakur's transition to acting

It was her modelling background that paved the way for her acting career, and she debuted with the Punjabi film Bambukat in 2016. She then worked in ALT Balaji's series Broken But Beautiful. This was life-changing for her as she also met her future husband, Vikrant Massey, on the show.

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey’s love story

Sheetal played Vikrant’s love interest in the ALT Balaji show, from where their real-life romance also began. They began dating and kept their relationship highly private for more than a year. Finally, in 2019, they had a private roka ceremony after which they started living together. They spent the entire lockdown together.

On February 14, 2022, these two lovebirds got officially married at a civil court in Mumbai. On February 18, they tied the knot in a traditional Himachali way in Sheetal’s hometown. Now they are a happy couple and parents to one son, Vardaan.

