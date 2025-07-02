Kannappa: Is Vishnu Manchu starrer’s Hindi TV rights sold for Rs 20 crore? Here’s what we know

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. As the movie runs in theaters, it seems the makers have struck a massive deal for its Hindi television rights.

According to a report by Telugu PRO BA Raju’s Team, the fantasy movie has sold its Hindi version’s TV rights for a whopping Rs 20 crore. However, an official confirmation about which network bought it is yet to be made.

Interestingly, Vishnu Manchu had earlier emphasized his freedom over the movie’s digital streaming and confirmed that it will only hit the OTT space after 10 weeks at the big screens.

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu as the lead, featured a large list of stars making special appearances. Apart from the ensemble cast, names like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal made their presence known with crucial characters.

While Prabhas played the role of Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal were in the roles of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.

On a side note, it was recently reported that Akshay Kumar had quoted a massive remuneration for his 5-minute role in the movie, while Prabhas and Mohanlal let go of their salaries.

As per a report by 123 Telugu, the Bollywood actor apparently quoted a sum of Rs 10 crore for his cameo, with the makers happily obliging to the request.

Kannappa features the tale of Thinnadu, a young hunter who is an atheist. However, on a fateful day, the man discovers a Shiva Lingam in the forest, making offerings to the idol.

The film focuses on how the man evolves to become the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. The legend of Kannappa is based on texts from mythology, with references to the man being a saint.

Aside from Vishnu and the stars in cameo, the film featured actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, and more in key roles.

Disclaimer: The amount mentioned in the article is sourced from PRO BA Raju’s Team and 123 Telugu. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

