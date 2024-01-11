5 Potential Moments We're Dying to See at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE is set to host their first major pay-per-view of the year 2024, Royal Rumble 2024 will mark the 37th edition of the annual Rumble event, Rumble is one of five major events of WWE, Royal Rumble is also considered as the start of Road to WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble is best known for its traditional Royal Rumble matches, WWE conducts two Rumble matches every year, one for the male superstar and another for the female superstar. The winner of the match gets the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania the biggest show in professional wrestling with the choice of their champion.

This year WWE is conducting Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27th, 2024.

WWE has announced a solid match card so far this year 2024 at Royal Rumble.

Match Card

30 Men Royal Rumble Match – Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura 27 TBA

30 Women Royal Rumble Match – Bayley vs Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch 27 TBA

Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes reacts to competition from The Rock and CM Punk for WrestleMania 40 main event spot

Advertisement

Top 5 big moments we are dying to see at Royal Rumble 2024

5. Jade Cargill in-ring debut - WWE signed AEW female superstar Jade Cargill and shocked the world of professional wrestling, Cargill appeared on WWE television and faced off top talents of each brand from Charlotte Flair to Becky Lynch.

Cargill’s stance is not yet clear on which way she will go, and which brand she will assign herself to, some fans and experts believe Cargill will enter Royal Rumble 2024, a women’s Royal Rumble 2024, match, and can even turn the tables and win the Royal Rumble 2024, and challenge Women’s powerhouse WWE heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

4. NXT Call-ups - Every year WWE calls up future WrestleMania main-eventers from the developmental WWE NXT, at Royal Rumble matches. This year also WWE universe is waiting for some potential call-ups, some of the potential calls are of former WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker and WWE NXT women;s champion Cora Jade.

3. Bayley face turn - According to some rumors and reports, Bayley is a top priority to win Royal Rumble 2024, she is currently one of the best heels of WWE, For quite some time WWE has been building tensions within her faction.

Fans and experts believe Bayley will win the Royal Rumble 2024, match and after she claims the title of Mrs.Royal Rumble 2024, Damage Ctrl will turn on her on the same night. And Bayley will turn face, just like Sami Zayn last year.

2. Brock Lesnar return - Brock Lesnar last appeared on Summer Slam 2023, when he faced Cody Rhodes, Lesnar went off a long- layoff. Some reports suggested previously, Lesnar will make his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 and he is advertised to compete at WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar is expected to start a program with Gunther, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to return at the next edition of Monday Night Raw, where he can announce that he is moving forward to capture second gold for himself and entering Royal Rumble 2024, where Lesnar and Gunther could start their program which could lead to a WrestleMania 40 showdown.

Advertisement

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns face off- On the first edition of Monday Night Raw, The Rock made his triumphant return and dropped the first major hint of his dream match with his cousin and Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

Some reports suggest The Rock is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, fans and experts believe Rock could face off against Roman Reigns at the end of Royal Rumble 2024 and can make things more clear that he is coming to claim his throne back.

Advertisement