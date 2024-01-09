WWE legend predicts how Cody Rhodes could be involved in The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 storyline

We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and Royal Rumble 2024 is just weeks away. Last week, on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, The Brahma Bull Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shocked the world after he made his shocking return and called out Roman Reigns.

Since then, fans have been divided into two groups; one wanted The Rock to main-event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns and others wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

Some reports indicated, that The Rock and Cody Rhodes are top favorites to face Roman Reigns.

A fan posted a fact previously on the internet, that every 10th WrestleMania main event was a triple-threat match. WrestleMania 10 Bret Hart vs Yokozuna and Roddy Piper was the special guest referee.

WrestleMania 20, Chris Benoit vs Shawn Michaels vs Triple H, WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs Batista.

Fans are now predicting the main event will feature three major stars, it could be The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk.

Former WWE tag team legend Bubba Ray Dudley suggested a possible angle at WrestleMania involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

Bully Ray expressed on the recent episode of Busted Open, “Cody wins the Rumble. Rock vs. Roman at Elimination Chamber, Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania.”

Advertisement

He further said, "Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania."

ALSO READ: 5 Surprise Entrants We NEED to see in the Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Hall of Famer expressed why Rock vs Roman Reigns should only happen at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff former WCW promoter expressed his views on The Rock’s return. He said that the return of The Rock is very massive it is finally happening. He expressed it is like all always wanted it to happen and at the same time we knew it was very difficult but now it is happening.

Bischoff expressed his reasoning why WWE should book The Rock vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024, “There’s some options there, and I think both [Jon] Alba and I agreed that it makes the most sense to us, at least, to have Rock show up at [co-host Casio says Elimination Chamber in Perth] yes, Perth, Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania’s like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can?"

“Certainly with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and that’s, I’m guessing, a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, lot of emphasis placed on international PLEs," he further explained.

Bischoff further expressed he wants Roman Reigns to defeat The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024, so WWE could make a huge pay-per-view match at WrestleMania 40 between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: Top 5 non rumble matches at the Royal Rumble that WWE fans should immediately go and rewatch