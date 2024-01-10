Cody Rhodes reacts to competition from The Rock and CM Punk for WrestleMania 40 main event spot

Roman Reigns has been the most dominating champion in recent memories he broke multiple records, and chasing some of the iconic immortal records. He captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020 and captured the WWE championship in 2022, it has been almost four long years since Roman Reigns became the main face of WWE.

The Head of the table has almost conquered every possible name in the industry from Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Kevin Ownes, Finn Balor, and more.

According to some fans and experts, there is one man in WWE who is most deserving to dethrone dominating champions like Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare, and Cody Rhodes. He is the top favorite to defeat Roman Reigns and become the next WWE undisputed champion.

Fans were sure, Cody Rhodes would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the second time.

This match is now in problem after. CM Punk made his return back to WWE after 10 long years and is on the way to finishing his story of main-eventing WrestleMania.

The Rock made his triumphant return at Raw and challenged The Tribal Chief for the match. The biggest dream match in decades.

Fans and experts have since then debated who will main-event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Now Cody Rhodes himself reacted to the situation and said while talking to SI, “The Rock is The Great One he’s still electrifying, CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen”

All you need to know about Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes is one of the fastest-rising WWE superstars in the industry. A lot of fans and experts had already crowed him as the next face of WWE. Rhodes belongs to a popular wrestling family the Rhodes family, his father was legendary The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, and his brother was Goldust.

Rhodes made his return at a relatively young age in 2007, when he appeared on a segment involving his father Dusty Rhodes. Orton slapped Dusty Rhodes in front of Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes failed to avenge his father and Dusty Rhodes wrestled his last match against Randy Orton, after some time Rhodes formed a stable and assisted Randy Orton alongside another second-generation superstar Ted Debiase called “Legacy”.

Rhodes did not find the level of success he was looking for and after his character “Stardust” failed he asked WWE for release in 2016.

After getting released from WWE Rhodes managed to make his name as the “The American Nightmare” and captured major championships all around the world from Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW.

Rhodes quickly grabbed the attention of WWE higher-ups, and rumors of him joining WWE back started spreading in early 2022 after his deal with AEW ended.

Rhodes made his much-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and faced Seth Rollins he managed to climb the top tier in WWE. won Royal Rumble 2023, and main-evented WrestleMania 39.

