Ace Of Diamond: Act II To Get Anime Sequel? Here's What We Know

The official Twitter account of Ace of Diamond Act ll shared that the production on a sequel to the 2019-2020 television anime of Yūji Terajima's Ace of Diamond Act II manga has been green-lit.

Terajima's original Ace of Diamond baseball manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.

A sequel to the 2019 TV anime series Ace of Diamond Act II has been confirmed to be in production. However the premiere date and list of staff members involved have not been revealed. To commemorate the sequel’s announcement, original creator Yuji Terajima drew a new illustration featuring the series’ main characters.

Ace of Diamond season 1 ran from October 3, 2013 to March 28, 2016 for a total of 126 episodes and five OVAs. The animation production was handled by Madhouse and Production I.G. The first season of the follow-up series, Ace of Diamond Act II, aired from April 2, 2019 to March 31, 2020, with Madhouse being the sole animation production company. Crunchyroll streamed both series worldwide, outside of Japan.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond Act II follow-up manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga. Terajima then launched the second part of Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The Ace of Diamond Act II manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017. The manga has also inspired two spinoff series, with Daiya no B! in 2015 and Cat of Diamond in 2022.

Kodansha USA describes the synopsis of Ace of Diamond as;

"Eijun Sawamura had his heart set on the middle-school national baseball championships. But his team is eliminated thanks to a wild pitch thrown by Eijun himself. He’s planning to go to high school with his teammates and try again next year when he’s scouted by the famous Seido High School Baseball team. When he goes for a campus visit, he finds himself on the receiving end of a baptism by fire! His experience forming a battery with up-and-coming catcher Miyuki rekindles his passion for baseball!!"

Crunchyroll describes the first episode of Ace of the Diamond act II as:

"The Seido baseball club has been invited to the spring invitational at the hallowed Koshien Stadium. Sawamura will finally stand on the mound! Standing between Seido and the national title are the winners of last year's summer tournament Komadai Fujimaki and their unstoppable ace Masamune Hongo. Can Seido triumph over Komadai? It's the start of another heated battle in youth baseball!"

A brief about Ace of Diamond Act ll

Ace of Diamond follows Eijun Sawamura, a baseball pitcher with an unusual pitching style that naturally causes the ball to move unpredictably at the plate. Sawamura plans to go with his friends to a local high school and play baseball to the best of their abilities. However, one scout from the prestigious Seido High School approaches him and offers him a scholarship and a chance to make it to the nationals.

Sawamura decides to pay a visit to the school, and it changes his entire outlook on the future. Seido and their main rivals attempt to help the upperclassmen make it to nationals during the summer tournament.

Once the summer tournament ends, the upperclassmen will be forced to retire, but Sawamura will help them to success, despite his lack of control. Some time later, Sawamura and his teammates, Furuya Satoru, Kominato Haruichi and Miyuki Kazuya, lead a new team, along with a few returning faces, through the fall tournament. Their overly ambitious goal is to go to nationals during the fall tournament and convince Coach Kataoka that he does not have to resign.

Ace of Diamond Act II continues to follow Sawamura and the team as they prepare to compete for the summer tournament. With a new year, new faces appear and join the Seido baseball club. Sawamura and Furuya compete with national level teams, being able to identify their own strengths and weaknesses and further mature their pitching style, all the while they are competing with each other to earn the coveted ace title.

Simultaneously, the Seido batters are improving themselves to become as fearsome as the batting talent of their previous year's first-string team. With all of these preparations, Seido is aiming to win the summer tournament before the upperclassman have to graduate.

