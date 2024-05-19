Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par in Delhi; video goes VIRAL

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan is teaming up with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Later, the actor was heard sharing details about the film in various interviews.

Recently, Aamir was spotted in Delhi shooting for the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. The video went viral on social media in no time.

Aamir Khan shoots for Sitaare Zameen Par

On May 19, a fan video on Instagram went viral where we can see Aamir Khan in the streets of Delhi busy shooting for the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir wore a green T-shirt and grey pants.

Have a look:

On the other hand, some other fan videos also showed the actor with Shikhar Dhawan as they were busy walking the streets of Delhi.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan's next project Sitaare Zameen Par will be focusing on Down Syndrome.

A source close to the development revealed, "Just like Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par. That's when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals."

The source further added that other details about the film are under wraps and whether Khan will make his directorial comeback with the film or produce it is yet to be revealed.

Aamir Khan shares details about Sitaare Zameen Par's shooting schedule

Earlier in February this year, after the Laapataa Ladies screening, Aamir Khan engaged with the media and opened up about his upcoming film. In a conversation with The Indian Express, he shared an update about Sitaare Zameen Par. The celebrated actor stated, “I began shooting for my next film last week. We aim for a Christmas release this year. Let's hope it comes by Christmas.” Aamir referred to his announced project, Sitaare Zameen Par."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Genelia D’Souza (Deshmukh) is the female lead in the film. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

