AEW Champion Samoa Joe Surprises Fans by Name-Dropping P Diddy During Contract Signing Segment on Dynamite Show

Today, at the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW Champion Samoa Joe and number one contender Swerve Strickland were set to sign the contract for their upcoming AEW championship match at AEW Dynasty.

Samoa Joe is famous for his fierce wrestling skills and powerful promos, and today, yet again, The Submission Machine showcased his undeniable talent.

During the contract signing segment between Joe and Swerve Strickland, the AEW Champion name-dropped the P. Diddy, which shocked the fans.

Samoa Joe said, pointing at Swerve Strickland, "I'm going to beat you down so severely it's going to leave you mentally scarred like you left Diddy's party too late."

P. Diddy is a famous American rapper who has been going viral on mainstream media for a couple of months as he was charged with multiple trafficking cases.

Strickland wasn't a fan of Samoa Joe's trash talk, so he decided to surprise him with a sucker punch. To add insult to injury, he then wrapped Joe's neck with his trusty steel chain. However, the Submission Machine swiftly turned the tables and landed a few punches on Swerve Strickland.

The AEW Champion grabbed hold of the chain and delivered a devastating right punch, knocking out Swerve Strickland. The punch left the 33-year-old contender reeling, but that wasn't the end of it. The leader of the Mogul Embassy sealed the deal by signing the contract with his own blood.

CM Punk Dissed AEW President Tony Khan

CM Punk made his much-awaited professional wrestling return in 2021 at AEW promotion. But after his brief run in the company, the Second City Saint was released in 2023. The president of AEW, Tony Khan, mentioned "He feared for his life" after CM Punk and another wrestler got into a severe backstage altercation.

Surprisingly, The Best in the World made his return to WWE. During his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour Show, CM Punk took shots at the AEW company and even called AEW president Tony Khan a clown.

CM Punk expressed, "This place is a fucking joke, man. You're a clown. I quit. I went to my room, and then Joe and Jerry Lynn came and got me, and they're like, 'Let's just go out there and kill it.' I was just too fired up, and I'm fired up now, and I'm probably going to regret talking about all this shit."

