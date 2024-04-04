‘The Hand Gesture’: Fans Analyze The Rock's Cryptic WrestleMania 40 Tease on Jimmy Fallon Show

We are just hours away from witnessing the biggest WWE WrestleMania of all time. This year will mark the 40th edition of the show of shows. What makes this year’s Showcase of Immortals the grandest is the star power and the unpredictable storylines with a lot of potential ends that make sense.



The highlight of WrestleMania 40 is the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Saga, which became a hundred percent more interesting when The Final Boss, The Rock, stepped in and joined forces with Roman Reigns.

Now, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 night one. The tag team match is for earning the advantage on WrestleMania 40 Noght Two in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match.

A couple of hours back, The Rock and Roman Reigns made their appearance on The Tonight Show.



The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief talked about multiple things, including their match at WrestleMania 40. Fans are now decoding and pointing at a cryptic hint The Rock dropped on the show, according to which The Rock will betray his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Fans Decode The Rock’s Easter Egg Ahead Of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock was talking about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins while talking. The Rock mentioned, “At the end of the story, as my cousin said ( pointing at Roman Reigns ), there can only be one.” The Brahma Bull then took Roman Reigns's name and then took his name.

WWE Fans and experts are now decoding the cryptic message by The Rock where by hand gesture while he was taking Roman Reigns’s name and name, he ranked himself above just after he quoted, “At the end of the story, as my cousin said, there can only be one.”

A fan quoted the video and said, “Tell me if you noticed it.”

Another fan expressed his prediction and quoted, “The hand gesture when he said he’s the final boss where he put himself above Roman, either that or the Luke Skywalker thing.”

Another fan mentioned, “There can only be one”, and it’s not gonna be the “for those of you who may not know” guy.”

Another fan said, “The hand motion when he said he’s the final boss. The part when he placed himself higher than Roman.”

Do you think The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Comment Below

