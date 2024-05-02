Vaani Kapoor to play titular character in coming-of-age dramedy Badtameez Gill

Vaani Kapoor made an award-winning debut with the romantic comedy film Shuddh Desi Romance back in 2013.

The actress, who was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to lead a coming-of-modern-age comedy-drama film titled Badtameez Gill. Read more about the upcoming movie.

Vaani Kapoor to headline comedy-drama Badtameez Gill

Vaani Kapoor was highly appreciated when she portrayed the role of a transgender woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. While the actress is busy with multiple projects, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that she will be playing the lead character in the upcoming film titled Badtameez Gill.

Set in Bareilly and London, it also stars Luka Chuppi actor Aparshakti Khurana and veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will be seen as Vaani’s father in the film. The coming-of-age movie, which is a package of drama and comedy, is directed by Navjot Gulati. For those unknown, Gulati has penned films like Running Shaadi and Ginny Weds Sunny and helmed movies like Jai Mummy Di and others.

Badtameez Gill is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Vinay Aggarwal, and Akshad Ghone. Talking about the upcoming entertainer, Nickky and Viicky said in a statement, "Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice, and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place."

They further added that Vaani is a top-notch actress. “She hasn’t been seen in an out-and-out comedies and family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job at this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her.”

Talking about casting the actress in the role, they said that they needed a gorgeous, confident girl who could be a riot for her family and her friends. “Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence, and hopefully, we will entertain a lot of people with our film,” the producer duo added. Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix crime thriller series Mandala Murders.

