Alex Rodriguez Becomes Olivia Rodrigo Fanboy After Attending Her Guts World Tour: ‘She’s A Force’

Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Alex Rodriguez happy! The 48-year-old former New York Yankees star recently spoke to People magazine about his relationship with Lysol and how he became a fan of Rodrigo, 21, after taking his youngest daughter to watch her concert live last month.

Alex Rodriguez said it was “cool” to attend the show with his daughter Ella, 15. He said, "That was really cool. We had a great time. I was surrounded by 20,000 teenagers screaming very, very loud, but Ella had the time of her life."

Alex Rodriguez speaks on how ‘nice’ Olivia Rodrigo was to his daughter

Alex continued to share how Olivia was “nice” to his daughter. He continued saying, “She got to meet Olivia after, and she was so nice to my daughter. She was so humble, so connected, and it's definitely a day that we won't forget for a long time."

As for whether he now considers himself a member of Rodrigo's devoted fan following, known as "Livies," Rodriguez said, "I do now. She's a force, and she's so nice and so humble — and she killed it.

Rodriguez posted an Instagram video in March documenting his trip with his daughter Ella to Rodrigo's tour stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Rodriguez mentioned during the interview that he's delighted his youngest daughter has musicians like Rodrigo to look forward to as role models.

"I think role models are very important as our mentors. You get to learn a lot from people that you admire, and I'm happy that my girls have these types of role models and they pay attention closely," he said.

Rodriguez revealed what more he, Ella, and Natasha have planned for the summer. "We always try to spend a couple of weeks traveling together, the whole family, so we're excited about that. We'll spend time in Minnesota, a little time in Canada and a little time in Europe. Summertime is really hot in Miami, so we try to escape north for the summer,” he shared.

