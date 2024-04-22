Andrew Tate Vows To Match Ryan Garcia's USD 20 Million Donation For Palestine

Controversial American rapper and boxer Andrew Tate has vowed to match Ryan Garcia’s $20 Million donation for Palestine. Ryan Garcia had earlier pledged to donate a portion of the amount he earned from the fight against Devin Haney, for the children of Gaza.

And now, Andrew Tate has pledged to match the USD 20 million aid, which Garcia is donating for the Palestinian people. Tate, who has previously also spoken against Israel announced this on his X account. He wrote, "I'll Match it"

Andrew Tate and Ryan Garcia are both Palestine sympathizers and they have called out Israel’s action against Palestine, as ‘Genocide’. Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed posted on his X account on Sunday that Ryan Garcia had pledged USD 20 million to Gaza.

Garcia A Supporter of Palestine

Ryan Garcia and Andrew Tate have been avid sympathizers of Gaza, and have criticized Israel for continued assault on the Palestinian land, since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The former interim lightweight champion has addressed this in the past, also and has made his stand clear on a free state of Palestine.

A section of his fans had taken a stand against his view, saying that his friend Floyd Mayweather might not like it. But Garcia has been intent on his stand. Similarly, Andrew Tate too, has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, and has criticized the state of Israel for attacking Palestine.

The Gaza strip in Palestine has been a graveyard for children, men and women. The children in the region are facing severe lack of nutrition, access to healthcare, clean drinking water and much more.

While Andrew Tate is a controversial personality, who has also been labeled as a misogynistic personality, Ryan Garcia is quite popular among his fans. He might be a bit of a rabble-rouser but then his views on certain things cannot be ignored. And his recent win over Devin Haney at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday has pumped up his popularity more.



Ryan Garcia Beats Devin Haney In A Historic Fight

Garcia went as an underdog in the fight, and ended up knocking down Haney thrice by the end of the match. This was also Haney’s first defeat in boxing, and it came up against Garcia. Haney was the favorite to win this fight, but when the reverse happened everybody was left flabbergasted.

After the fight, Garcia said, “"I knew I had control after [the first knockdown] maybe my conditioning wasn't the best but at the end of the day I got the job done."