‘Anything Can Happen at TKOGrp Takeover’: Michael Chandler Calls Out Conor McGregor in Wild Promo on WWE RAW, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

WWE and UFC are now branches of the same tree, Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor the parent company of UFC. Endeavor announced the merger of UFC and WWE and on September 12, 2023, Endeavor announced TKO Group as the official company that holds WWE and UFC under the same umbrella.



Since then fans have been asking for a cross-over between UFC and WWE, today we saw a major cross-over. Where UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw.



After Samantha Irvin introduced Michael Chandler to WWE Universe, Chandler demanded the microphone.



Michael Chandler cut a spectacular energetic promo and called out Conor McGregor, “You are in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet, Hey there’s a man from Ireland that’s been me waiting for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor get your candy ass back to the octagon. We have got some unfinished business boys god bless I will see you at the top.”

Fans seem excited about UFC and WWE crossover and now fans are expressing their thoughts on the crossover.



A fan expressed his excitement and tweeted, “WWE and UFC partnership is through the roof with WWE wrestlers appearing at UFC events and UFC fighters cutting promos now on WWE TV.”



Fan expressed and wished, “Now, a WWE Superstar should call out another WWE Superstar at a UFC Event.”



Another fan expressed, “TKO knows wtf they doing. Great marketing”



Fan expressed his views on WWE stars going to UFC, “The crazy thing is though I'm not sure that there's a wrestler that wouldn't get booed by a UFC crowd if they tried the inverse of this. Outside of Stone Cold and a MAYBE John Cena, I'm cool with these crossovers only if we get Punk cutting these kinds of promos from the crowd at a UFC show.



The CCO of WWE Triple H even expressed, “Anything can happen at a TKOGrp takeover”

WWE United States Champion and social media sensation Logan Paul expressed, "The UFC x WWE crossover has begun."

Michael Chandler's UFC record

1. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Date: November 12, 2022

- Result: Loss (Submission)

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:00

2. Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

- Event: UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

- Date: May 7, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Method: Kick

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:17

3. Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

- Event: UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Date: November 6, 2021

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira

- Event: UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler

- Date: May 15, 2021

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Method: Punch

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:19

5. Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor

- Date: January 23, 2021

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Method: Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:30

6. Michael Chandler vs. Salvador Woods

- Event: Strikeforce - Heavy Artillery

- Date: May 15, 2010

- Result: Win (Submission)

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:59

7. Michael Chandler vs. Rich Bouphanouvong

- Event: Strikeforce Challengers 5

- Date: November 20, 2009

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:07

