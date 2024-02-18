‘Well This Ruined a Good Night’: Dana White’s UFC 300 Main Event Announcement Leaves Fans Disappointed

UFC 300 is one of the most highly anticipated UFC fight cards of all time. Previously, UFC CEO Dana White announced that UFC 300 is going to be one of the finest UFC fight cards ever and they are constantly working to make the card stacked and star weighted.

The UFC 300 main event was one of the most talked about things in the recent days of UFC, but the question asked is who is going to headline one of the biggest UFC cards of all time.

Previously, UFC CEO Dana White revealed he was going to announce UFC 300 main event after UFC 298 and Dana White kept his promise.

Dana White shared the UFC 300 headliners via his social media handle. White announced that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is going to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight champion for the first time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

White expressed via his Twitter, “BREAKING! The UFC300 main event will be Pereira vs Hill on April 13th from Las Vegas."

Fans are now expressing their disappointment over the main event.

A fan expressed his expectations from the UFC 300 main-event card via his X account and wrote, “I really thought we'd see Khabib v Conor.”

Another fan showcased his disappointment and expressed, “Worst UFC Event of all time”

“Wow they should've made Max vs Justin the main event... I like the fight just not big enough for UFC 300 tbh,” Another fan expressed.

One fan expressed his disappointment towards the main event and said, “Well this ruined a good night.”

While another fan mocking tweeted, “UFC 299 is gonna be the best fight in decades.”

Another fan expressed his anger and wrote, “Nobody wants to see Hill fight even on a fight night.”

UFC 300 updated match card

Dana White announced the main event of the UFC 300 and set all the pieces in the right place. UFC 300 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

UFC 300: Match Card

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

6. Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

7. Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

8. Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

10. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

11. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

12. Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

