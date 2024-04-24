Arman Tsarukyan SLAMS Michael Chandler for Criticizing Him for Declining Fight Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

UFC lightweight number one contender Arman Tsarukyan recently tweeted and took a virtual jab at number eight-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler for criticizing him for declining to fight against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

On the MMA Hours Show, Arman was asked why he declined the championship fight against Islam Makhahcev at UFC 302.

Arman revealed that UFC offered him a fight just after he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300; the 27-year-old fighter further said, "I said, 'I gotta think,' and it was like, what, seven weeks left, and I can't return too fast so I gotta rest a little bit and have a camp. And if it was at the end of June, yea, I would take that fight because I have at least 10 weeks. You know — two weeks' rest and eight weeks for preparation."

After Arman declined the fight, Dustin Poirier was picked as the opponent of Islam Makhachev at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Michael Chandler then expressed his views on Arman Tsarukyan rejecting the championship match on the MMA Hour show.

Chandler said, "Arman just went out there to beat Oliveira. Obviously, he sounds like he's gonna be number-one contender next. I also don't understand why he didn't take that fight. I would've taken it,"

"This sport moves fast. The sport moves very fast. And June 1st you're gonna see the lightweight title happen, and then a couple weeks later, you're gonna see the biggest fight, a fight that's way bigger than that, happen."

Arman Tsarukyan Slams Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukya finally has a response to Michael Chandler for commenting about Arman declining the fight against Islam Makhachev.

UFC Lightweight number one contender tweeted and expressed, "I don't expect you to understand Michael Chandler. We are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ. You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don't understand why you waited Conor fight for 2 years, you could've lost 4 exciting fights during that time."

