‘That's Incredible’: Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on Ryan Garcia for His Impressive Win Against Devin Haney

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the combat industry of this era. The Notorious One is set to return inside UFC Octogan after almost three years this summer at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 main event on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Conor McGregor Praised Ryan Garcia

Former UFC two-division champion Mytic Mac praised boxer Ryan Garcia for his spectacular win against Devin Haney. Garcia showcased a stunning performance and knocked down Devin Haney thrice in their match.

Now Conor McGregor has lauded the boxer via his Twitter account, "Yup Jesus and the sesh! Ya's know fuck all, peasants, stay out of our ear! Well in Garcia. An amazing fight from two champions! Have now fought each other 7 times! That's incredible. Some are just born to fight! Some aren't. If you aren't be sure to be a good gatherer cos I be hungry. God speed to both men and teams in this crazy world and congrats Ryan Garcia! Tonight is your night, I knew when he fought Tank that this guy was electric."

“Even in defeat. I went backstage after he’d been stopped to the body last time out. Only his close people were present. A win or a loss will never make or break a person to me. When you know, you know. Fighters know. The real know. God knows! Now the real fight happens for the young man, too! Stay strong kid, believe in the Lord’s guidance and keep it tight like frogs ass in Versace lad hahaha yes! Well in! Jesus is King so don’t go against what he tells you personally and internally. Keep it right and good luck lil’ bro. Drink responsibly,” His tweet concluded.

