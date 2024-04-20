Becky Lynch Reveals Seth Rollins Underwent Knee Surgery Recently: ‘Tore His Meniscus Before WrestleMania 40’

Seth Rollins hasn’t been seen in WWE since losing his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He had been cleared to wrestle on March 9, just four weeks before WrestleMania 40 after suffering a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus in left knee in January.

Rollins didn’t compete at Elimination Chamber 2024, and his participation in WrestleMania was also doubtful. But somehow he made it though. However, his wife Becky Lynch last night revealed that Rollins underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday.

Talking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show, Becky said that Rollins underwent knee surgery and that he had torn off his meniscus just before WrestleMania. “He just got surgery on Tuesday,” Becky Lynch said. “He had knee surgery, he tore his meniscus a little while before WrestleMania. So his rehab I suppose is running after a little three-year-old. That’ll be great for his knee surgery,” she said.



Seth Rollins Wrestled With Torn Meniscus For 1 Month

Despite the knee injury, Seth Rollins wrestled seven times from March 9 to April 7. He participated in four Tag Team matches alongside Cody Rhodes against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Live: Road To WrestleMania. Rollins and Solo Sikoa then fought at Monday Night RAW.

After that, Rollins and Rhodes then took on Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, which was a record-breaking 45-minute Tag Team match. Then on the second night, he took on Drew McIntyre and ended up losing his World Heavyweight Championship. And then once again he appeared in the main event of Night 2, when he came to Cody Rhodes' rescue but ended up getting a chair shot from Roman Reigns.



When Will Seth Rollins Return?

There’s no official word for when he will be back inside the squared circle. Rollins has had a roller-coaster year and was the World Heavyweight Champion for one whole year. For now, Rollins is into his rehab and it will take at least six weeks for him to completely get on track.