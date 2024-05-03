Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of abuse and violence.

Britney Spears' recent actions have left many worried about her well-being. People saw her leaving Chateau Marmont looking upset, barely dressed, and with marks on her knees. There are reports that she had a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, but Britney hasn't spoken about it.

What happened at Chateau Marmont?

Emergency services were called to the hotel after someone reported an “adult female injured." Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail. "At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises, I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

Photos from the Daily Mail show Britney leaving the hotel barefoot with a pillow and blanket, although there are conflicting reports about what exactly happened and whether Soliz was involved.

According to TMZ, Britney and Paul Soliz had a significant argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, but Britney hasn't addressed the rumors about their alleged 'abusive' relationship.

Who is Paul Richard Soliz?

In 2022, Paul Richard Soliz began working on maintenance at Britney Spears' home, where he first met her. During this time, Britney was still married to Sam Asghari per US Weekly.

Though the exact timing is unclear, reports from US Weekly indicate they began dating around the time Britney separated from her husband. Soliz described Britney as “a phenomenal woman.” during an interview with the outlet. He added, “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Soliz's past troubles

Soliz has a history of getting into trouble with the law. He's been charged with things like disturbing the peace and not having a driver's license.

In 2020, he got arrested for having a gun when he wasn't supposed to. Despite all this, Soliz says he's not a bad person and runs his own business. He told US Weekly, “I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it. I’m a working man. I own my own business.”

Paul Richard Soliz's kids and relationship with Britney Spears

Soliz has kids, and Britney has met some of them. Even though people talked about them breaking up, they were still together in February reported the US. They didn't go out much, but Soliz stayed at Britney's house a few nights a week.