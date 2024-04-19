Booker T Talks About The Hardy Boyz' Possible Return To WWE: ‘I Want To See Those Guys At WWE Hall of Fame'

Booker T shared the same locker room with The Hardy Boyz in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Booker and Jeff Hardy, one half of The Hardy Boyz, also worked together in a tag team match around the same period. Prior to sharing the same locker room, they had worked for rival companies, WWE and WCW, in the late 1990s. While Matt and Jeff are still active, Booker T works in non-wrestling roles for WWE.

Currently, Jeff Hardy is still associated with AEW, while Matt Hardy is a free agent. They, indeed, had a brief run together in AEW, but they didn't make much progress, nor did they win the AEW Tag Team Championship, unlike their accomplishments in TNA and ROH. In the past year, under the supervision of Triple H, WWE has had significant progress in terms of storytelling, matches, and overall quality of products, leading to speculation that The Hardy Boyz might return to the squared circle of WWE, just as Andrade and CM Punk did.

Booker T's ViewPoint About The Hardy Boyz' Possible WWE Return

Booker believes in the twilight of their careers and that The Hardy Boyz deserve to be in WWE. He also said that the renowned duo should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their performances and legendary matches against a tag team like The Dudley Boyz. He added that Matt and Jeff still might have a few years left before calling it a day.

Talking about the renowned tag team the former WCW World Heavyweight champion said, "I would love to see him back in WWE. I’d love to see Jeff back in WWE. I want to see both those guys go into the WWE Hall of Fame. They deserve it. They really do.”

He elaborated, “The body of work those guys put in, the legendary matches those guys had with teams like The Dudleys, I want to see those guys take their rightful place one day, so maybe this is the beginning. Maybe this is the spark. I haven’t seen Jeff on AEW doing anything in quite some time, so he may be a free agent too for all I know.”

Will we see The Hardy Boyz in the WWE ring again?

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most accomplished tag teams in professional wrestling with an impressive career of over three decades. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, the real-life tag team brothers, ascended in popularity for the first time in the Attitude Era, becoming one of the top-notch tag teams in the division. With their high-flying wrestling and risk-taking abilities, the young Hardy Boyz produced outstanding matches in that era. Eventually, as their wrestling careers progressed, they wrestled for TNA, ROH, and AEW.

Due to the motivating company culture under the vision of Triple H, who was a co-worker of The Hardy Boyz at one point, the return of the nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion is feasible. Taking into account that Tony Khan isn't doing much with Jeff Hardy in AEW, he might take the exit gate sooner or later. On the other hand, Matt is already a free agent.

