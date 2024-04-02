Will Hardy Boyz Return For WrestleMania XL? Matt Hardy Teases Possible Appearance

Whenever we talk about the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history, Hardy Boyz is undoubtedly part of the conversation. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are two of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Jeffy Hardy and Matt Hardy are best known for their WWE run as a tag team and individual superstars. Once the popularity of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy was at its peak in WWE.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are out of WWE and under AEW contract now. However, the Hardy Boyz are reportedly unhappy with how AEW is booking them. A few days back, they attended a WWE show, which started a conversation and chatter about the possible return of the former tag team champion's return to WWE.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their tag team titles in a six-way tag team Ladders Match at WrestleMania 40. According to some reports, Grayson Waller and Thoery's team will be removed from the match. Now fans are speculating about Hardy Boyz coming back at the Ladders match.

While talking to Chris Van Vliet in an interview, Matt Hardy expressed his views on Hardy Boyz's possible WWE WrestleMania 40 return. Matt Hardy said, “It’s great that people think that Jeff & I could make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania. That makes me happy it makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a Ladder match, ‘Are they gonna show up?’ And that’s great. So, I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never.”

How to watch WrestleMania 40?

WWE is now a global giant, and according to a report by the official WWE site, their product gets telecast in more than 180 countries and gets dubbed in more than 30 languages worldwide, through which it reaches more than 1 billion households.

This year’s WrestleMania 40 is a must-see pay-per-view, and fans do not want to miss the show. Here is a list of WWE streaming partners details where WWE fans can enjoy WrestleMania 40 and the rest of WWE's weekly shows and pay-per-views.



Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

