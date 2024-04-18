Kurt Angle Speaks On What Went Wrong In His Final WWE Run; ‘Didn’t like What I Saw’

Kurt Angle’s return to WWE in 2017 after an 11-year hiatus was stupendous as he was included in the Hall of Fame upon his return. He was included in the prestigious class by none other than his arch-rival John Cena with whom Angle worked in several matches in his previous run. But in 2017, Angle was 50 years old, and it seemed that WWE just handed him his final respect which he ultimately deserved.

However, things didn’t turn out the way fans expected. While the fans thought that Angle might take a backseat from wrestling and instead be more involved in backstage matters he was gradually included in the mainstream roster, and even made to wrestle.

Angle was made Monday Night RAW's General Manager for a year, and then he was made to return for wrestling by joining The Shield for one night. He then made sporadic appearances in the ring, and ultimately lost his final farewell match, at WrestleMania 35, against a mid-card wrestler Baron Corbin. Certainly, none of Kurt Angle's fans liked it and even Angle didn't like it. In his farewell match, Angle wanted to work with John Cena but he wasn't allowed to do so.

In a candid appearance on Wrestling Life Online Kurt Angle expressed his reservations with the WWE management and how he was booked in the final stage of his WWE career.

What did Kurt Angle say on his WWE Departure?

He said that when Vince McMahon brought him back, his initial plan was to include him in the Hall of Fame, and then slowly get him involved in the main roster, leading up to his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

But Angle wanted the HOF thing at last when he finally retired from the ring. “When WWE brought me back after I spent 11 years in TNA, they had a different plan for me than I did," Angle said.

"They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame first. And I was like, 'Vince, the Hall of Fame should be last, when I retire.' He said, 'Well, we want to induct you into the Hall of Fame and get a feel for you, make sure you're doing okay.',” he said.

And he was in fact right. When he wrestled, he didn’t look in overall good shape, and it was wholly awkward for a 50-year-old competing in the moves with young wrestlers. Angle conceded the fact that he was indeed too old to wrestle after being included in the HOF.

“When you get away from it at the age I was... fans could tell that I was not the same wrestler. I looked older, I wrestled like I was older, I felt like I was looking like an old man. And I didn't like what I saw,” he added.

His last match was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which he eventually lost. In 2020, he was ultimately released by the WWE amid the coronavirus cost-cutting measures. However, Angle made his presence available at the recently concluded WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on April 6.

