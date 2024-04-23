Brock Purdy Sidelines Contract Negotiations for Now; Determined To Win the Super Bowl With 49ers

The San Franciso 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, lost the Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs. The latter won the championship with a 25-22 score. Purdy is eager to begin his hunt for the Vince Lombardi trophy this season. The 24-year-old is not affected by the financial situation that lies ahead of him.

Purdy’s goals for 2024-25 season

Brock Purdy has reportedly been looking at last season’s game recording. The youngster wants to improve as much as he can and give his best to the team. He played 9 regular season games in his first year but started all 16 games last season and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Brock Purdy Aims To Avenge Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl LVIII Defeat With Improved Physique

The Iowa State product, Brock Purdy, said in a recent interview that he wants to improve his little details and fundamentals. He has been working on his footwork, timing, eyes, and other concepts.

Purdy’s thoughts on contract drama

Purdy is focused on the team’s success rather than his contract details. He wants to leave next season’s financial details for later. He acknowledged that although it is a business, his love for the game stands tall against everything. He added that he loves the organization and aims to take them to the top. He concluded by saying that all this financial stuff doesn’t make sense to him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The QB also shared his thoughts on the 2024 draft and claimed that it doesn’t matter where the players get drafted. It's what the players do with the opportunity that makes the difference.

The 49ers CEO Jed York stated in the NFL Owners’ meeting that the salaries of quarterbacks have increased significantly. But he also accepted that QB is the most important position and those players should be paid a lot. Brock Purdy is likely to become the highest-paid quarterback next season.