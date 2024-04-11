'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft

Ever since Bronny James revealed that he is going to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, there have been mixed receptions from the former NBA players as well as the fans. Amid all the opinions, Draymond Green has come out in support of the soon-to-be-former USC basketball freshman guard.

Bronny made it clear about his draft decision but at the same time, he will also maintain his NCAA eligibility to enter the transfer portal.

What did Draymond Green say about Bronny James?

Draymond stated on the Draymond Green Show: "Bronny 100% will be a successful player in the NBA. Number one, he knows how to work. If you don't think he knows how to work, go look at Bronny from his freshman year to sophomore, sophomore to junior, junior to senior. There, you'll see a kid who knows how to work because you can see the improvement in his game, his body, and his athleticism.

Green further mentioned: ‘At worst, Bronny is an NBA level defender that can knock a shot down ... Bronny got a good shot. Didn't shoot the ball all that great this year, but his mechanics are great, he's always shot the ball great. I also think it's a smart move for him to go in this NBA Draft because this NBA Draft will go down probably as one of the worst in NBA history from a top talent standpoint. There's not even a consensus No. 1 pick. I think it's a great decision and I definitely think Bronny will be a successful NBA player."

Why the criticism of Bronny regarding the Draft?

It is safe to say that Bronny didn’t have a great year on the court because of the injury and uncertainty regarding his health after the cardiac arrest that he suffered before the season.

He averaged 19.4 minutes, 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Claims Adam Silver Will Try His Best To Play LeBron James And Son Bronny In Same Team