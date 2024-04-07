NBA Insider Claims Adam Silver Will Try His Best To Play LeBron James And Son Bronny In Same Team

Bronny James is a name who is making the rounds the basketball around after announcing his name for the 2024 NBA Draft. The speculations regarding his future were the talk of the town. There were rumors about him just taking some time off or playing college basketball but he surprised everybody by making himself eligible for the draft.

One of the reasons behind this move is said to be LeBron James as it is his dream to play with his son in the NBA. To add more substance to this rumor, a former MLB executive has claimed that the NBA will try their best to make it happen.

What did David Samson say?

David Samson, the former president of the MLB team the Miami Marlins from 2002 to 2017, said on a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show that the NBA might step in to make LeBron and Bronny James play together.

He said, “Leagues get involved in things all the time. They have to. It’s their business. They’re in the business of doing what’s best for the entire league to build the revenue. Having Bronny and LeBron play together; that’s TV gold.”

New TV deal to play a part in it?

Samson further stated: “Adam Silver is going out for new TV deals. So, this is the moment where they are looking for as much fanfare as possible. And what better fanfare is LeBron James being with Bronny. That’s a big thing. It’s gonna be huge.”

Though a LeBron James and Bronny pairing would undoubtedly benefit the league, there is very little interest in the NBA for him right now. Nonetheless, Bronny's relationship with LeBron might be extremely important to his hopes of making the NBA.

