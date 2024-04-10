Caleb Williams Claps Back at ESPN Analyst’s Adversity Remark: ‘Let’s Go Back to School’

Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback, has recently responded to Greg McElory’s claim. The NFL fans became part of a very heartfelt yet clapback moment between the player and the analyst. McElroy claimed that Williams’ assessment never confronted adversity, which was apparently the project's No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

A direct rebuttal to McElory’s comment happened on Kevin Clark’s This is Football podcast. William, on the other hand, took to social media to address the issue head-on. The player highlighted the various hurdles he faced while playing for Oklahoma once, and USC twice.

Caleb Williams Schoolyard Response

The discussion centered around Williams’ transition to the NFL, which initially started the debate, particularly about how he will handle challenges. Even after being the top prospect, there was a huge concern about his mental toughness.

MeElory’s highly vocalized comments were answered by Williams in a manner that ignited a controversy. Adding a layer to the ongoing show, he made a tweet saying, “Let’s go back to school again 'cause I’m bored rn..”

In the interview, Williams also pointed out McElory’s comment, “I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement, Is it the chip on the shoulder that's going to keep him going." Williams stated that there were many successful players at the top of the draft who had a sense of being overlooked.

Williams also talked about his journey to earning the starting quarterback position midway through his freshman season at Oklahoma. He even mentioned the obstacles he faced on his way, including his hamstring injury, which was sustained during the USC 2023 Pac-12 Championship when his team lost against Utah.

About Caleb Williams

Williams made an impressive statistic during his college journey, with 10,082 passing yards and 966 yards. The player has a remarkable total of 120 touchdowns. With the looming top pick in the upcoming draft, he is also anticipated to be a part of the Chicago Bears.