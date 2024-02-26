Who Is Caleb Williams? Know All About Top NFL Draft Prospect's High school, College And USC Career

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching in a couple of months, Caleb Williams has appeared to be a primary contender for the No.1 pick in the NFL. Caleb Williams has established himself as a talented quarterback, with his comparisons already being made with Patrick Mahomes. Here's everything about his football career so far:

Who is Caleb Williams?

Caleb Sequan Williams or Caleb Williams is an American Football player, born on November 18, 2001. He plays as a quarterback with past experience in college football at USC and Oklahoma. Caleb Williams has been awarded the Heisman Trophy along with multiple prestigious awards.

Talking about his records, his total passing career yards so far is 9782, with a total of 14 interceptions and 93 total touchdowns. The star quarterback has 966 total rushing yards with 27 rushing touchdowns. These days, he's making headlines for being one of the few successful quarterbacks to grab a No.1 Draft pick without an agent.

Caleb Williams High School Career

Caleb Williams was born in Washington D.C. and completed his high school from Gonzaga College High School. In 2018, he led his team to the WCAC Championship while becoming the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. In the 2018 season, he had more than 2624 passing yards with 20 touchdowns.

In 2019, he had a record of 1770 passing yards with 19 touchdowns. In addition to that, he had rushing yards for 838 with a total of 18 touchdowns. He was named Elite 11 finals MVP, in the 2019 summer. His senior year was canceled due to COVID in 2020.

Caleb Williams Oklahoma Career

In 2021, Caleb Williams entered into his freshman season with Oklahoma, as a backup for Spencer Rattler. He got into the role of starting quarterback in the game between Oklahoma vs Texas Longhorns. In that game, Oklahoma was down by 17-35 when Caleb replaced Rattler.

Oklahoma went ahead, winning that game by 55-48, thanks to Caleb Williams. Caleb Williams finished that game with a total of 2 touchdowns, 212 passing yards, and 44 rushing yards, along with one rushing touchdown. He played a total of 7 games with Oklahoma and finished them with 21 passing and 6 rushing touchdowns, with 4 interceptions.

Caleb Williams USC Career

On February 1, 2022, Caleb Williams announced his transfer from Oklahoma to USC. This transfer reunited him with his past head coach Lincoln Riley. Lincoln Riley used to be head coach for the Sooners, before getting hired by the Trojans. That year, on August 25, Williams was named starter of the season.

Six days later, on August 31, he was elected as team captain. In his first game against Rice University, he went on to score 249 yards and two touchdowns. USC won that game by 66-14. That season, he became the AP College Football Player of the Year. This was USC's first winner, since 2005.

By the end of the 2023 season, Caleb Williams had a record of throwing 3333 yards, with 11 rushing touchdowns and 31 passing touchdowns. He was declared eligible for the 2024 NFL draft as he finished his college career with more than 10,000 yards and 120 touchdowns.