What do the stickers on Michigan helmet mean? Reason why Wolverines have decals on their helmets explained

Have you ever noticed the stickers on the helmet of Michigan Wolverines players and wondered what they are for? Interestingly, their stickers are not for decor but representation of how good a player is. Keep reading to check out the backstory behind these stickers right below.

What's the hidden meaning behind putting team stickers on helmets?

In 2015, when Michigan Wolverines's head coach Jim Harbaugh joined the team, one of the first updates he made was that he implemented helmet stickers. Many teams have been using team stickers across college football. When Jim introduced the stickers, he explained the idea behind putting them on helmets.

"There's different criteria, there's team criteria for winning, everybody gets one, win a Big Ten game, everybody gets two," Jim had said, as he unveiled the idea of putting stickers on the helmet. Adding further he also said, "Then there's team turnover margin, unit stickers for defense, for offense and there's individual awards that can be won".

Ever since the Michigan Wolverines's head coach introduced these stickers, their representations have changed. These stickers were initially made for just one season. But now, they are rolling over a player's entire college football career. Interestingly, Michigan's stickers have different meanings and significance.

It's a very similar yet slightly different approach to something that many college football teams do, including Georgia and Ohio State. The Wolverines use their stickers to showcase milestones, letters, and wins.

Why did the Michigan Wolverines introduce helmet stickers?

While helmet stickers might mean different things, what remains a point of curiosity is why were they introduced in the first place? According to Jake Butt, then former Michigan tight end, the idea behind its introduction was to develop a sense of competition.

During an interview in 2015, the same year the stickers were unveiled by Jim Harbaugh, Jake Butt said, "I think it's awesome. It's another way to create an environment of competition. They're pretty sweet, we got them put on our helmet the other day and hopefully, I want my helmet to be decked out by the end of the season."

So now we know why there are so many stickers on the helmets of Michigan's players and what they mean.