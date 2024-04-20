Caleb Williams Shares His Desires to Take Over Tom Brady as NFL Goat Before 2024 Draft

Caleb Williams, the young quarterback of the USC Trojans college football team, is on his way to debut in the NFL. The 21-year-old is likely to join the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall pick. Before his dreams turn into a reality, the young lad shared what he wants to achieve as an NFL athlete.

Caleb Williams’ college football career

Williams started his career with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. He was a replacement for Spencer Rattler and became a starter against the Texas Longhorns. The next year, he chose to join the USC Trojans where he continued his career. He was named the captain of the team and managed to win the Heisman Trophy. In addition to that, he was also named the AP College Football Player of the Year.

Caleb Williams decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished his college career throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and 120 total touchdowns.

Williams’ checklist for NFL

It is nearly certain that Williams will join the Chicago Bears. Before the NFL draft, the prodigy appeared on The Pivot. He stated that he wants to chase Tom Brady's legacy. He added that he wants to stay at the same place for 20 years and wants to chase one guy, No. 12. He concluded by saying that he wants to play for a team that loves the ball, and that's all he has heard about Chicago.

It would be a monumental task for Williams to catch up with Tom Brady, who threw nearly 90,000 yards and completed 649 touchdowns. Williams has his brilliant stats to support his claim. He has played at an elite level, but it wouldn't be easy to perform at the same level in the NFL.

Will the USC Trojans product, Caleb Williams, come any close to Tom Brady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.