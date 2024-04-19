AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles player, has become a hot topic on the internet following his recent Instagram profile picture change to Tom Brady. Fans have been buzzing about this move, but the 28-year-old wide receiver has now shared his reasons behind selecting the seven-time Super Bowl champion as his profile picture.

AJ Brown reveals the reason behind him making Tom Brady his profile picture on Instagram

As AJ Brown changed his profile picture to Tom Brady on Instagram, it sparked trade rumors that the Eagles player might join the Patriots, where Brady spent 20 seasons of his career. However, the wide receiver has mentioned the reason behind this. He took to his official Twitter account to address it, saying, "TB12 is my favorite player ever." He further continued, "I watched 'The Dynasty' and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/disrespected."

Brown also stated that he was not aware that changing his profile picture "to the greatest QB ever" would be this controversial. He ended the tweet by saying, "Take care." He also replied to a comment stating that the player should have already known what he was doing and that it would cause controversy. Brown responded that he "doesn't live by the world's rules." He additionally said, "It's not that serious" to put a profile picture of a player who is "retired" and "is the best person to ever touch a football."

The Eagles player, in addition to making Brady his profile picture, also followed the Patriots' QB Jacoby Brissett and WR KJ Osborn on Instagram.

Some fans believe he will play with his favorite Brady, who recently hinted at a comeback, next season. Brown has been a huge fan of the Patriots, and when he was not drafted by the franchise, it made him very sad, causing him to shed tears.

However, his recent moves seem to be about him admiring his favorite team and the player he has been a fan of since childhood, rather than indicating a potential trade or move.

