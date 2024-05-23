Charles Barkley Slams TNT Bosses Over Broadcasting Rights Debacle, Loss of 'Inside The NBA'

The NBA reportedly reached an agreement with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon for the league's future rights, so it's likely that TNT's "Inside the NBA" will no longer air. This has made the past week difficult for fans of basketball who love the show.

This implies that fans will no longer be able to see Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson together. Given that this is one of the most adored sports shows on television, there has been a tremendous uproar over it. Barkley has been very vocal about his displeasure with the change, even though nothing is official yet, and he isn't afraid to express his feelings to his superiors. Barkley let it all out on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday.

What Did Charles Barkley Say?

Barkley said, "These people that I work with, they screwed this thing up, clearly. We have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good, I'm not going to lie." Fans are anxious and frustrated because of the uncertainty surrounding the show, but it's still possible that someone at ESPN or NBC will decide to hire the group of analysts and recreate "Inside the NBA" under a different name.

What’s the Current Deal?

Under the terms of the current media agreement, WBD pays $1.2 billion for the "B" package of the league, which includes primetime games, the conference finals, and the NBA Finals, while Disney pays $1.4 billion annually for the "A" package.

According to reports, Disney insisted on keeping the "A" package off the open market and offered $2.8 billion a year in exchange for it in the subsequent agreement. WBD CEO David Zaslav was not interested in paying $2.4 billion, which is double what WBD currently pays, despite rumors that he was expecting to pay about $2 billion for the "B" package.

