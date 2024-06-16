WATCH: Mira Rajput recreates Devayani’s viral ‘you lost brother’ dialogue with Ishaan Khatter; Tahira Kashyap calls it ‘too good’

A Sunday doesn’t feel like a Sunday when our favorite celebrities are not on the internet creating content in their leisure. One such person joining the bandwagon is Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput who has shared a hilarious reel with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and you cannot miss it by any chance.

Mira Rajput creates a hilarious reel with Ishaan Khatter

In a video that is now gaining massive traction, Mira Rajput recreated a dialogue of actress Devayani which recently went viral like wildfire on the internet. In it, Ishaan can be seen standing still with Mira telling him, “I won brother, I won, you lost, you lost you dammit you lost, bye brother bye.” This dialogue was originally voiced by South star Devayani, in her TV serial debut, Kolangal.

Watch Mira and Ishaan’s hilarious video here:-

Several fans and celebrities took to the comments section and reacted to the video. Tahira Kashyap was among the first few to share her amusement when she wrote, “Hahhahaha what is this! Too good (laughing emoji)." Ishaan himself commented, “Not being so #akind (smiling face with tear emoji)” Gourav Adarsh shared, “Bring dammit back."

Back in 2022, on Ishaan’s birthday, Mira shared a cute picture of the young star photobombing her and Shahid Kapoor’s picture. Her adorable note alongside read, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday, @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons.”

There have been several other instances on the internet when Ishaan and Mira had spoken warmly about each other and no doubt they share a great bond. In another post shared last December, Rajput shared a post hugging Khatter and wrote alongside, "Chota baby is back... now we all must appreciate his new look as sporty Santa.”

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, and are parents to two kids. They welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018. Ishaan on the other hand is rumoured to be dating a Kuala Lumpur-based model Chandni Bainz.

