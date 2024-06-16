Does Gordon Ramsay Have Arthritis? Health Condition Explored Amid Recent Cycling Accident

Gordon Ramsey is one of the celebrities who has kept his image relevant mostly due to his presence in reality cooking shows. His candid and outspoken nature is reflected in these reality shows and has been a major point that has kept his name popular in the media.

Let’s explore the popular chef’s health diagnosis as he suffered from a brutal bicycle accident in Connecticut. Read ahead to learn more.

What is Gordon Ramsey diagnosed with?

As reported by The Sun, in 2021, the celebrity chef revealed that he was diagnosed with arthritis (specifically in his knee).

Ramsey, who is a fitness enthusiast had injured himself while training in London. According to the outlet he said, “I’ve just come off two weeks on crutches, as I had meniscus surgery. I did it running up the hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. It was f***ing painful.”

Ramsey added that when he got his X-rays, his doctor informed him that he was diagnosed with arthritis in his knee.

He said that he had never heard the word previously associated with him. The doctor advised the chef to slow down. He added, “It was a case of ‘Imagine you’ve got 1.5million steps to run over the next 30 years . . . pace yourself’”.

The chef said that he is a workaholic and did not want to put on weight during the lockdown. He also revealed that his father passed away suffering from a heart attack at 53 and he looks at his kids and knows that he can't leave them “rudderless.”

Ramsey expressed that he was “slightly” scared of stopping but he is aware that he will have to slow down at some point.

Gordon Ramsey suffers from a bicycle accident

Ramsey who was already battling from arthritis suffered from a brutal bicycle accident recently on the streets of Connecticut.

He took to his Instagram account to share this news with his followers. He also shared pictures of his injuries and his helmet which was totally ruined. This shocked his fanbase.

In his caption, the chef wrote that he did not break any bones and hasn't suffered any major injuries but is bruised up appearing like a “purple potato.” He thanked his doctors, nurses, and the staff at Lawrence + Medical who treated Ramsey. Check out his post below.

His followers expressed their concerns by commenting on the post. Many of his followers wished well for his health.

