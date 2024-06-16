South Indian web series: Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha to Amala Paul’s Kudi Yedamaithe

The South Indian web series industry has emerged slowly, offering several top-notch thriller series. Much like its cinematic counterpart, the South Indian web series business maintains a strong focus on high-quality and content-driven stories.

Here are five binge-worthy web series from the South that will appeal to thriller fans.

1. Dhootha

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Language: Telugu

Rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2023

Dhootha is a horror-thriller directed by Vikram Kumar, who directed blockbuster movies such as Manam and 24. Dhootha is about a journalist Sagar, played by Naga Chaitanya, whose life takes a dark turn when random newspaper predictions begin to unfold accurately in his life.

Dhootha is one of the best Telugu web series ever made in the thriller genre.

2. Kerala Crime Files

Cast: Lal, Aju Varghese

Language: Malayalam

Rating: 7.2/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

Timeline: 2023

Kerala Crime Files, the first major web series of the Malayalam industry, is directed by Ahmed Kabeer, known for the 2018 movie June.

This South series revolves around a police team investigating the murder of a prostitute. Aju Varghese and Lal are the main actors in this series. Currently, the second season of the series is under production on a bigger canvas.

3. Suzhal: TheVortex

Cast: Kathir, Sriya Reddy, R.Parthibhan, Aishwarya Rajesh

Language: Tamil

Rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2022

Suzhal: The Vortex is created by Gayathri-Pushkar, known for their work with Vikram Vedha. This series features R. Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

This police investigative thriller focuses on the disappearance of an underage girl during a temple festival, sparking a riveting investigation.

4. Poacher

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, Kani Kusruti, Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Language: Malayalam

Rating: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2024

Poacher, Amazon Prime's first Malayalam series, is a thriller produced by Alia Bhatt and created by Richie Mehta.

Based on the true incidents of ivory poaching in Kerala, the series stars Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. This series showcases the mesmerizing Kerala forests as a backdrop.

5. Kudi Yedamaithe

Cast: Amala Paul, Ravi Prakash,Nithya Sri

Language: Telugu

Rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Aha Telugu

Timeline: 2021

Kudi Yedamaithe is a Telugu web series which was released in 2021. Starring Amala Paul, it revolves around the concept of the time loop.

It was created by Ram Vignesh and directed by Pawan Kumar, known for Lucia, U Turn, and Dhoomam. The series also stars Rahul Vijay in a prominent role along with Amala Paul.

Despite the high-note ending of season 1, season 2 hasn't been released yet.

So, what are waiting for? Grab a large bowl of popcorn and tick these top 5 South Indian web series off your watchlist today!

