‘He Stared at Him Too’: Jalen Green Recreates Iconic James Harden Like Ankle Breaker; Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Jalen Green has had the time of his life on the court in the last few games and he was all over Washington Wizards. The star who is expected to become a father torched the Washington Wizards.

In addition to setting a season high in scoring, the third-year player produced one of the most outrageous plays of the 2023–24 NBA season. With the Rockets leading 107-90 with just a minute remaining in the game, Jalen Green made a spectacular ankle-breaking move to increase their lead to 20 points.



After forcing Washington's Jared Butler to stumble and land on his back, the Houston guard stared him down before making a 3-pointer.

How did the fans react?

Supporters immediately made connections between Green's outstanding performance and a special James Harden moment from the Rockets. Wesley Johnson was knocked down when Harden famously stepped in front of him in February 2018. Harden then calmly paused for a short while before making a 3-pointer. Check out Harden's well-known play below:

Career high for Jalen Green

With a career-high 37 points at the end of the game, Green shot 55.6% from 3-point range (five of nine) and 65.2% from the field (15 of 23). Plus, he grabbed eight rebounds. Amen Thompson recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet contributed 27 points to the Rockets' victory.

Every starter for Houston scored in double figures, with Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.

