Cody Rhodes Expresses Desire to Become Top Paul Heyman Guy Over Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar: DETAILS

Paul Heyman is widely regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestling managers. Heyman was the manager of some of the most prominent professional wrestlers of all time, from The Undertaker, Stone Cold, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and more.

But Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are considered two of the greatest Paul Heyman Guys. In recent, Paul Heyman was aligned with Roman Reigns as his Wiseman. Before him, he was the advocate of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

This year, WWE inducted Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame and cemented his legacy in WWE legend books.

Recently, newly crowned WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on SI, where he talked about his wish to be the number one Paul Heyman Guy.

Cody Rhodes expressed, "In another lifetime, I probably would have made the best Paul Heyman Guy. I probably could have been his absolute Ace. It just didn't work out that way. It worked out that I was the adversary for his number one guy, Roman Reigns. There is part of me that looks at that, even with the questionable decisions that Mr. Heyman makes, part of me looks at that and goes, 'That might have been fun. That might have been a good car to be in."

Tony Khan Reacts to Cm Punk’s Claims That He Paid for His Surgery Instead of AEW

A couple of days back, CM Punk appeared on the MMA Hour Show of Ariel Helwani, where he revealed multiple things, from why he left AEW to how he joined WWE. While talking about AEW, CM Punk revealed that when he injured his tricep in AEW, he paid for all his treatment, not AEW.

Recently, at an AEW Dynasty Media call, Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk's claims, to which the President of AEW, Tony Khan, said, "We typically do pay those expenses. I'd have to look into that. I can't say for sure. It doesn't sound right to me. If that is the case, I would honestly reimburse him. I didn't think that was the case, and it doesn't sound right, so I would have to look into that."

