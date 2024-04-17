The Rock Seeks Revenge on WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker After WrestleMania 40 Chokeslam

WrestleMania 40 became one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Multiple reasons helped WWE build this year's card as the best in history. One of the primary reasons was The Rock's in-ring return after 11 long years.

The Rock turned heel and faced the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins team at WrestleMania 40 Night One, teaming up with Roman Reigns. The Final Boss pinned Cody Rhodes to earn a special advantage for WrestleMania 40 Night two match for the singles match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The ending of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 Night Two match was not less than Marvels' Avengers Endgame', as top WWE legends John Cena, Seth Rollins in a Shield costume, and The Undertaker appeared to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and The Rock.

The Undertaker choke slammed The Rock, and just after that, Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

The Rock has now reacted to The Undertaker's attack on him at WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss posted a picture of The Undertaker choke-slamming him at the main event and warned The Deadman. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Rock expressed, "The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I'll see you down the road, my friend. Paybacks a bitch for you - but fun for me."

WrestleMania 40 Results

WrestleMania 40 Night One Saturday, April 6

Advertisement

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes: Winners - The Rock and Roman Reigns

2. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship: Winner - Sami Zayn

3. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane: Winners - Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair

4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: Winner - Jey Uso

5. Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar: Winners - Rey Mysterio and Andrade

6. Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (Raw Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship): Winners - Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championship) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship: Winner - Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 40 Night Two Sunday, April 7

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Winner - Cody Rhodes

2. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship: Winner - Bayley

3. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship: Winner - Logan Paul

4. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Winner - LA Knight

5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight: Winners - Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

6. Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Damian Priest

7. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Drew McIntyre

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Applauds Roman Reigns WWE Champion Run