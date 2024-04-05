Cody Rhodes Plans to Change WWE Undisputed Championship If He Wins at WrestleMania 40; Details Inside

We are now just hours away from WWE's showcase of immortals, WrestleMania 40. WWE is gearing up to make this year's WrestleMania XL the biggest Mania of all time, with some of the biggest superstars in the world on the card, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and many more.

The main highlight of this year's WrestleMania 40 is the saga of Cody Rhodes. Will The American Nightmare finally finish his story of becoming the first Rhodes in his family to become WWE Champion by defeating one of the most dominant champions of all time, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?

After almost four years, Roman Reigns finds himself as an underdog. Fans and experts are heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and end his glorious WWE Undisputed Championship reign.

Today at WWE World, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes claimed that if he manages to capture the WWE Universal Championship after defeating The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, he would change the look and name of the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Cody Rhodes stated, "I have to beat the greatest champion in the history of our business, Roman Reigns. But if I do, maybe we change how that title looks. Really, if I could do anything as champion, I would want you guys to have fun."

"That is 100% what I'm in the business of doing, making you guys happy, and I'm blessed and honored to do that. So that's what I look forward to doing, and I hope we have a great weekend, all of us together. Pace yourselves. Enjoy WrestleMania. Take care of each other y'all."

The American Nightmare further said, "The belt that ultimately Roman has now that we call the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Which, if I am to win this thing on Sunday, we are not calling it this long-winded designation. It's just the WWE Championship."

WrestleMania XL match card

This year, the night extravaganza has included an impressive lineup of 13 breathtaking matches. On WrestleMania 40 Night One, there will be seven thrilling matches, while night two of WrestleMania 40 will feature six exciting matches. Here's the complete list of all 13 matches spread across both nights.

WrestleMania 40 Night One

1. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns

2. Women's World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (champion)

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (champion)

4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

5. 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. The Judgment Day (champions)

6. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

7. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40 Night Two

1. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (champion)

2. World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

3. WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Io Shirai (champion)

4. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (champion): Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

5. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

6. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament: Philadelphia Street Fight

