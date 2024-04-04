How The Rock Prepared for His Showdown With Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: WWE Report

Former WWE champion and famous actor The Rock is gearing up to lace his boots once again to step inside the Squared Circle on the grandest stage of professional wrestling, WrestleMania. The Final Boss turned heel and joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns to challenge the team of Cody Rhodes and Rollins.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up agsinst Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 night one main event. This tag team match-up is advertised as the biggest tag team match of all time.

This WrestleMania 40 Night One match is for an earring, a special stipulation for the WrestleMania Night Two main-event match of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. If the joint force of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manages to win, all members of The Bloodline will be banned from WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event. Meanwhile, if the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock wins, the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be The Bloodline rules match.

A major portion of the fans are worried about The Rock’s ring rust going into the match. His last major game was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 Traning Camp

According to a recent report by ESPN, The Final Boss has been training hard for a long time for his upcoming WrestleMania 40 match. The Rock has set up an entire training camp of his own, just like MMA and Boxing, for his professional wrestling return.



Wrestle Purist posted a report by ESPN via the official Twitter account, “WWE shipped two rings to LA and worked with Johnson's team to rent warehouses as training facilities. One ring was set up in LA, where he simulated matches alongside NXT's Gallus.

Since Johnson is competing in a tag-team match, he needed three wrestlers to push through in-ring sequences and hone his timing. Michael Hayes supervised those training sessions along with Bobby Roode. Referee Chad Patton officiated the sessions while WWE Medical oversaw the rehearsals to make sure it was run safely.”

So, it's indeed going to be a high-octane battle between the WWE stars.

