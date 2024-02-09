Cody Rhodes Praised by Late AEW Star’s Wife Who Pleas WWE Fans To Back Him at WrestleMania 40

The popularity of Cody Rhodes has reached unfathomable limits in the last few days. After receiving widespread support from the WWE Universe, over his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Now Rhodes is being backed by his friends as well.

Amanda Huber, wife of Late All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Brodie Lee, who was known as Luke Harper in WWE, has showered praise on Cody Rhodes, eventually saying, “If he’s not the type of human you want to root for, idk what to tell you.”

Amanda revealed a personal account of her experience with Cody Rhodes, the kind of man he is, and to what lengths he can go to help people.

What did Amanda Huber say about Cody Rhodes?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amanda Huber revealed that Rhodes had a huge love for his AEW colleague, Brodie Lee and he especially drove back to visit him in his last moments, a day after Christmas in 2020.

Brodie Lee, who was suffering from an incurable lung disease, was on his deathbed when Cody Rhodes visited him. According to Amanda Huber, Rhodes held Lee’s hands as both of them cried.

“If you want to know the type of man Cody Rhodes is, he drove 5+ hours the day after Christmas to be in the room with me to tell Brodie Jon was going to pass.He held him as he cried. Then he took him to the beach and filed kites. If he’s not the type of human you want to root for, idk what to tell you,” Amanda wrote on X.

Amanda said that after Lee passed away, Cody Rhodes always stood there with Lee’s children and made sure that the kids were loved and taken care of. She also mentioned Rhodes made sure that every birthday of Lee was a special one, and he celebrated it with the children every year.

She even said that Rhodes celebrates ‘BrodieDay’ every year wearing his custom T-shirts.

“He’s also been a staple in my boys life.He’s made sure they are loved and taken care of.He’s made sure every birthday Brodie has is special. Including arranging BrodieDay every year complete with his wrestling friends and custom T-shirt,” she added.

‘Makes everyone feel special’

Amanda further wrote that Cody Rhodes is the kind of person who, on meeting any person, makes that person feel special.

She revealed that Rhodes has in a way been an inspiration in her life, and she has tried to mold her life and her mannerisms just like Cody Rhodes, in approaching and meeting people.

“He consistently goes out of his way to make everyone he meets feel special, seen, & heard.He’s the type of person who loves this so much. I model so much of my career after the idea “what would Cody Rhodes do” in the way I approach people, speak to them, and treat them,” she wrote on X.

Cody Rhodes was poised to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but he made way for ‘The Rock’ which has led the fans, to rally after him, to ‘finish his story’.

Rhodes is also convinced now that he should face Reigns, and at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference, he made it clear that he is indeed coming for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, no matter what happens.

