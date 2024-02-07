Cody Rhodes warned WWE about negative reactions to The Rock replacing him against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40: Report

The current landscape of WWE is reshaping drastically. Major turns came in when CM Punk who was supposed to face Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania 40 main event, according to reports, got injured during Royal Rumble 2024, which shook the major landscape of the showcase of immortals WrestleMania 40.

Another major shift came from the latest episode of SmackDown where Cody Rhodes announced he would not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Someone else who knows Roman Reigns better will face and The Rock stepped in a did a face-off with Roman Reigns, indicating a major change on the WrestleMania 40 card.

The removal of Cody Rhodes from the WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns brought major backlash on WWE and The Rock.

The massive riot against WWE went on social media’s the impact was so massive that “We Want Cody “ was trending number one in the United States for two days straight. Fans hijacked WWE Raw with “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants.

Now, some major reports are out, suggesting Cody Rhodes warned WWE about the consequences and negative response they could get after removing him from the Universal title picture.

A report by Fightful read, “Cody expressed to those backstage that he thought the reaction wouldn’t be the one they were looking for. He was seen as “somber” backstage.”

Who was behind replacing Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 40?

WWE fans are expressing their outrage at WWE management, The Rock, and Triple H for altering the decisions at the last moment after Cody Rhodes broke the major Royal Rumble record of 26 years.

But a recent report by Fightful has suggested that neither Triple H nor Nick Khan was behind this major change in the card of WrestleMania 40.

The report stated, “This decision went up to Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, and was even above Nick Khan and Triple H.”

What The Rock said in the ears of Cody Rhodes?

In the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The American Nightmare Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes revealed he is not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and The Rock made his return to WWE after Monday Night Raw Day 1 edition

After The Rock entered the ring, he and Cody Rhodes shook hands and The Rock hugged him and said something to him in his ear. WWE fans have since then made memes about the segment and expressed their theories on what The Rock whispered in Cody Rhodes' ears.

Now a report by Fightful suggested, “Unknown exactly what the Rock said to Cody in the ring on Smackdown, but their fathers were referenced. Cody and the Rock are said to have a great relationship.”

WWE was not expecting this?

The report by Fightful even reveals more behind-the-scenes reactions and updates on this situation.

The report read WWE is analyzing and looking closely at the response of WWE fans online and on live shows. The report stated, “WWE was heavily monitoring the reactions, and were told that as of the days after Smackdown, options were being discussed moving forward.”

Reports even suggested WWE is not taking spet back from this situation and even asked WWE superstars to openly react on the situation. But WWE was shocked and was not expecting “Rocky Sucks” chants.

