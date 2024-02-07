Huge Update on Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Storyline; Deets Inside

What if we tell you that this whole drama of WWE Universe getting behind Cody Rhodes, chanting for him, and the ‘Rocky Chants’ by the fans are all part of WWE’s creative team?

It might sound absurd initially, but this might be the real truth and the company’s plan to make a big babyface out of Cody Rhodes, pitch him as the next face of the company, and for some time at least, push him apart from only relying on Roman Reigns.

According to Wrestle Features, this whole Cody Rhodes thing is scripted. It means that it was ultimately WWE’s plan to turn Rhodes into a heroic character when he makes way for The Rock and it was already planned. The WWE Creative team perhaps knew that The Rock would be booed.

What’s the plan all about?

It seems that the company has bigger plans for Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40, and there might be a way for him to ‘finish his story’.

It goes without a doubt that Cody Rhodes was touted as the favorite to main event WrestleMania 40 and win the WWE Universal Championship. However, The Rock’s sudden entry and replacing him on Friday Night SmackDown didn’t go down well with the WWE Universe.

According to American journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE planned to turn Cody Rhodes into one of the biggest babyfaces, similar to Daniel Bryan. And now, Cody Rhodes’ appreciation from the WWE Universe is getting bigger each day.

Will Cody finish the storyline?

Going by the current crowd reaction, it appears that either the WWE will amend its plans for the WWE or they might also have plans already in shape for Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40.

He might be fixed in the scheme of things and might square off against Roman Reigns, and ultimately steal the belt at WrestleMania 40.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque had once said that WWE is committed to giving the fans what they really want.

It remains to be seen, whether Triple H will give them what they now want, which is Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Universal Championship.

